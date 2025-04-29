© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7216 | 55m 46s

Susan Glasser, a staff writer for The New Yorker, on Trump's first 100 days. Ambassador Dennis Ross on his most recent book "Statecraft 2.0." Abortion law expert Mary Ziegler on her new book "Personhood." Filmmaker Perri Peltz and lawyer Matthew Bergman on their new documentary “Can’t Look Away.”

Aired: 04/27/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2025
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Episode: S2025 E7217 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7215 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7214 | 55:41
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2025
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2025 E7213 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2025
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pederson; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2025 E7212 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Ben Wedeman; Philip Pullella; David Gibson
Episode: S2025 E7211 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2025
Maura Healey; Cyrus Nasseri; Simon Shama
Episode: S2025 E7210 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2025
Kurt Campbell; Marcel Mettelsiefen; Debbie Wei Mullin and Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2025 E7209 | 55:47
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2025
Michael S. Roth; David Gibson; Kelsey Osgood
Episode: S2025 E7208 | 55:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Kholood Khair; Alex Gibney and Jane Mayer; Art Spiegelman
Episode: S2025 E7207 | 55:47