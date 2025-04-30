© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 29, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7217 | 55m 47s

Canadian journalist Andrew Coyne analyzes Mark Carney's win in the Canadian elections. Israeli reporter Amos Harel sheds light on tensions between Netanyahu and the head of the Shin Bet. Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf and Dinaw Mengestu discuss crackdowns on writers across the world. Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink reflects on 50 years since the fall of Saigon.

Aired: 04/28/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7218 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2025
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
Episode: S2025 E7216 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7215 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7214 | 55:41
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2025
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2025 E7213 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2025
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pederson; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2025 E7212 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Ben Wedeman; Philip Pullella; David Gibson
Episode: S2025 E7211 | 55:47
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2025
Maura Healey; Cyrus Nasseri; Simon Shama
Episode: S2025 E7210 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2025
Kurt Campbell; Marcel Mettelsiefen; Debbie Wei Mullin and Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2025 E7209 | 55:47
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2025
Michael S. Roth; David Gibson; Kelsey Osgood
Episode: S2025 E7208 | 55:40