Amanpour and Company

February 26, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7173 | 55m 47s

Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on the deal between President Zelensky and President Trump and what it could mean for Ukraine. Gregg Nunziata, conservative attorney and Executive Director of the Society for the Rule of Law, on Elon Musk and the constitutionality of DOGE's actions. Retired naval officer Theodore R. Johnson on the recent firings of top military leaders and lawyers.

Aired: 02/25/25
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2025
Boris Bondarev; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Bernadette Atuahene
Episode: S2025 E7169 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2025
Wendy Sherman; Ruth Margalit; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7168 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrea Kendall Taylor; Mohammad Mustafa; Loretta Ross
Episode: S2025 E7167 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Sen. Chris Coons; Mark Rutte; Bill Gates
Episode: S2025 E7166 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2025
Vali Nasr and Elliot Abrams; Fernanda Torres and Walter Salles; Dr. Dhruv Khullar
Episode: S2025 E7165 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2025
Thandiwe Mhlambi; James Kunder; Robert Lighthizer; Joe Wright
Episode: S2025 E7164 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2025
Richard Haass; Jeremy Strong; Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder
Episode: S2025 E7163 | 55:47