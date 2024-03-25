March 26, 2024

Extra
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Yo-Yo Ma, Dr. Richard Kogan and Lynn Chang discuss their 50 years of friendship.
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
Go behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil with music director Aaron Guidry.
Scott Yoo meets with a descendent of Paganini to discuss the virtuoso's life.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Appraisal: 1910 - 1911 T3 Turkey Red Baseball Cards
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Richard Haass; Andrew Weissmann; Eric Klinenberg
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel