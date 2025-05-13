© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 14, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7228 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Jeff Zeleny is following President on his Middle East tour and joins the program from Doha. Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on the current strain on U.S.-E.U. relations. Standing Together co-directors Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood on leading a Jewish and Arab movement for peace. NYT columnist Thomas Friedman on his op-ed, "This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally."

Aired: 05/13/25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2025
Daniel Kurtzer; Jordan Thomas; Kelsey Grammer
Episode: S2025 E7227 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2025
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Episode: S2025 E7226 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2025
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Episode: S2025 E7220 | 55:19
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Episode: S2025 E7219 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7218 | 55:47