May 15, 2025

Extra
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Jeff Zeleny; Matteo Renzi; Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood; Thomas Friedman
Daniel Kurtzer; Jordan Thomas; Kelsey Grammer
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal