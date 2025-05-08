© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 9, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7225 | 55m 31s

Finnish President Alexander Stubb weighs in on what may be Donald Trump's strategy to broker peace in Ukraine. Director James Jones and journalist Christo Grozev discuss Jones's new documentary detailing Grozev's work exposing Russian spy rings and murderers. NYT technology reporter David Yaffe-Bellany sheds light on the operations of Trump's crypto firm, World Liberty Financial.

Aired: 05/08/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2025
Jill Lepore and Timothy Garton Ash; Isobel Yeung; Elie Mystal
Episode: S2025 E7220 | 55:19
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Dr. Samer Attar; Isabel Allende; Douglas Belkin
Episode: S2025 E7219 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 30, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7218 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2025
Andrew Coyne; Amos Harel; Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf; Dinaw Mengestu; Daniel Kritenbrink
Episode: S2025 E7217 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2025
Susan Glasser; Dennis Ross; Mary Ziegler; Perri Peltz and Matthew Bergman
Episode: S2025 E7216 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7215 | 55:47