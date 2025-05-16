© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

May 19, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7231 | 55m 36s

Fmr US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder on ongoing discussions about peace between Russia and Ukraine. Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman discusses the latest in the war in Gaza. Romanian political scientist Vladimir Bortun explains what the results of the Romanian elections mean for Europe and beyond. Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow talks about his new book about the life of Mark Twain.

Aired: 05/18/25
Extra
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
Clip: S52 E20 | 1:29
Watch 15:28
Nature
Significant Otters | WILD HOPE
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Special: 15:28
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Kiss Me, Kate" Preview
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
"Hurricane" from "Girl From The North Country"
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
Clip: S52 E18 | 2:32
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
"Like A Rolling Stone" from "Girl From The North Country"
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Clip: S52 E18 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Girl from North Country" Preview
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Preview: S52 E18 | 0:30
Watch 6:35
Great Performances
Behind the Curtain: "Girl from the North Country"
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Clip: S52 E18 | 6:35
Watch 15:38
American Masters
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Special: 15:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Wendy Sherman; Dr. Jerry Avorn
Episode: S2025 E7229 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Matteo Renzi; Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2025 E7228 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2025
Daniel Kurtzer; Jordan Thomas; Kelsey Grammer
Episode: S2025 E7227 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2025
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Episode: S2025 E7226 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 5, 2025
Marielena Hincapié; Vickie Patton; Laurie Segall; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7221 | 55:46