Amanpour and Company

May 27, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7237 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reports on recent Israeli strikes in Gaza. Fmr Israeli PM Ehud Olmert explains why he believes "Israel is committing war crimes." Fmr US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo and fmr NSC official David Shimer discuss the future of the Russia-Ukraine war. Humphrey Ker and Arthur Okonkwo share the story of their football club, documented in "Welcome to Wrexham."

Aired: 05/26/25
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2025
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin & Keith Clarke; Hari w/John Vaillant
Episode: S2025 E7236 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7235 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2025
Alex Marquardt; Ronald Lamola; Tom Fletcher; Kate Kelly
Episode: S2025 E7234 | 55:37
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2025
Bridget Brink; Wilfred Frost; Mitch Daniels
Episode: S2025 E7233 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Rim Turkmani; Bonny Lin; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7232 | 55:46
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2025
Ivo Daalder; Ronen Bergman; Vladimir Bortun; Ron Chernow
Episode: S2025 E7231 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Wendy Sherman; Dr. Jerry Avorn
Episode: S2025 E7229 | 55:38