Amanpour and Company

November 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8039 | 55m 50s

Matthew Chance reports on progress towards a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine. Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics, gives insight into the corruption scandal Pres. Zelensky is facing at home. LA Times' Nabih Bulos reports on Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Filmmaker Jimmy Chin follows war photographer Lynsey Addario as she navigates danger and motherhood.

Aired: 11/23/25
Extra
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Preview: S39 E8 | 2:08
Watch 1:07
American Masters
Why Conan O’Brien had an "out-of-body experience" with Dick Van Dyke
Conan O’Brien had a dream come true when Dick Van Dyke appeared on his show.
Clip: S39 E8 | 1:07
Watch 1:49
American Masters
What made the opening credits of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" special
There were two variants of the opening credits of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" involving an ottoman.
Clip: S39 E8 | 1:49
Watch 0:54
American Masters
How "The Dick Van Dyke Show" took inspiration from its leading man
Dick Van Dyke's love of physical comedy was incorpoated into his main character's persona.
Clip: S39 E8 | 0:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Stephen Collinson; Sarah McLachlan; Tom Freston
Episode: S2025 E8034 | 55:23
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8033 | 55:33
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Zack Polanski; Alex Winter; Keanu Reeves; Rep. James Clyburn
Episode: S2025 E8032 | 55:35
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
November 12, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8031 | 55:51