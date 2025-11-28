November 27, 2025

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Conan O’Brien had a dream come true when Dick Van Dyke appeared on his show.
There were two variants of the opening credits of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" involving an ottoman.
Ted Danson watched "The Dick Van Dyke Show" on his first television set.
Dick Van Dyke showcases his physical comedy strengths with a short story.
