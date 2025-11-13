November 14, 2025

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Orsino (Khris Davis) enlists "Cesario" (Lupita Nyong’o) to help him woo Olivia.
