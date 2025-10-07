© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 8, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8006 | 55m 38s

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson discusses what he calls the "October 8th Surprise." Venezuelan opposition leader David Smolansky reacts to U.S.-Venezuela tensions. Former Biden official Juan Sebastian Gonzalez responds to Smolansky's assessment. Investigative reporter Hannah Beckler unpacks the unseen toll of AI data centers' explosion in the U.S.

Aired: 10/07/25
Extra
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Clip: S29 E24 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 0:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:17
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:32
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Watch 0:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:28
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Life After
A filmmaker investigates assisted dying through the lens of disabled voices missing from the debate.
Preview: S27 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Preview: S44 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Episode: S2025 E8005 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47