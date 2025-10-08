October 9, 2025

Extra
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
A filmmaker investigates assisted dying through the lens of disabled voices missing from the debate.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou