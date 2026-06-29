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American Masters

Mike Wallace reflects on the 60 Minutes tobacco story controversy

13m 45s

On December 9, 1997, Mike Wallace sat down with director Susan Steinberg to discuss the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco. In 1995, Wallace and producer Lowell Bergman conducted an interview with Jeffrey Wigand, chief scientist at Brown & Williamson, one of the largest tobacco companies at the time, in which Wigand shared what B&W had covered up about nicotine addiction.

Aired: 06/29/26
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