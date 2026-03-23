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Antiques Roadshow

250 Years of Americana

Season 30 Episode 22

tk

Aired: 06/28/26
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:28
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:18
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E12 | 4:20
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E12 | 3:09
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
Great Performances
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st mvt.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st movement.
Clip: S53 E11 | 2:42
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Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 2
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
Episode: S30 E11
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms , Hour 1
ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, MI in search of hidden treasures and their stories.
Episode: S30 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW’s first-time stop in Boothbay!
Episode: S30 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2
Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s fruitful journey in Boothbay, Maine.
Episode: S30 E8 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1
See a bounty of Boothbay booty from ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to the state of Maine.
Episode: S30 E7 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3
Travel with ROADSHOW to historic Savannah and learn about intriguing Georgia discoveries.
Episode: S30 E6 | 52:26
Watch 54:05
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2
All aboard as ROADSHOW travels to Savannah, GA in search of America’s hidden treasures.
Episode: S30 E5 | 54:05
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1
Catch ROADSHOW’s stunning season-topping treasure in this first hour from Savannah, GA!
Episode: S30 E4 | 52:24
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3
See a bounty of Utah treasures from ROADSHOW’s visit to Red Butte Garden & Arboretum!
Episode: S30 E3 | 52:27
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2
Watch all-new stunning treasures discovered during ROADSHOW’s visit to Salt Lake City, UT!
Episode: S30 E2 | 52:24