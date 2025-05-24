Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025

Extra
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Watch a preview of Mr. Polaroid.
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 64
-
Season 63
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 62
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 61
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 60
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 59
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 58
-
Season 57
-
season 56
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 55
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 54
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 53
-
As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Belchertown High Vs. Suffield High May 17 2025
Springfield Central High Vs. Northampton High May 10, 2025
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025
Monson High Vs. Chicopee High April 26, 2025
Holyoke High Vs. Smith Academy April 19, 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025
Lee High Vs. Belchertown High April 5, 2025
Ware High Vs. Agawam High March 29, 2025
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional March 22, 2025
Rockville High Vs. Pope Francis High March 15, 2025