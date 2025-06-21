© 2025 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025

Season 64 Episode 25 | 26m 46s

Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025

Aired: 06/20/25
Westfield State University
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs, Easthampton High June 14, 2025
Belchertown High Vs, Easthampton High June 14, 2025
Episode: S64 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Northampton High Vs. Easthampton High June 7 2025
Northampton High Vs. Easthampton High June 7 2025
Episode: S64 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Agawam High May 31 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. Agawam High May 31 2025
Episode: S64 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025
Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025
Episode: S64 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Suffield High May 17 2025
Belchertown High Vs. Suffield High May 17 2025
Episode: S64 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Springfield Central High Vs. Northampton High May 10, 2025
Springfield Central High Vs. Northampton High May 10, 2025
Episode: S64 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025
Episode: S64 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High Vs. Chicopee High April 26, 2025
Monson High Vs. Chicopee High April 26, 2025
Episode: S64 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Holyoke High Vs. Smith Academy April 19, 2025
Holyoke High Vs. Smith Academy April 19, 2025
Episode: S64 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. PVCA April 12, 2025
Episode: S64 E15 | 26:45