© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026

Season 65 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026

Aired: 01/09/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1985 Dale Nichols Artworks
Appraisal: 1985 Dale Nichols Artworks
Clip: S30 E3 | 2:05
Watch 1:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chinese Jadeite & Diamond Brooch, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Chinese Jadeite & Diamond Brooch, ca. 1950
Clip: S30 E3 | 1:09
Watch 2:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1904 Van Briggle Vase with Opal & Amber
Appraisal: 1904 Van Briggle Vase with Opal & Amber
Clip: S30 E3 | 2:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Episode: S65 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Championship Belchertown High Vs. Longmeadow High June 28, 2025
Episode: S64 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025
Longmeadow High Vs. Lenox Memorial June 21, 2025
Episode: S64 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs, Easthampton High June 14, 2025
Belchertown High Vs, Easthampton High June 14, 2025
Episode: S64 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Northampton High Vs. Easthampton High June 7 2025
Northampton High Vs. Easthampton High June 7 2025
Episode: S64 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Agawam High May 31 2025
Lenox Memorial Vs. Agawam High May 31 2025
Episode: S64 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025
Longmeadow High Vs. Westfield High May 24, 2025
Episode: S64 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Suffield High May 17 2025
Belchertown High Vs. Suffield High May 17 2025
Episode: S64 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Springfield Central High Vs. Northampton High May 10, 2025
Springfield Central High Vs. Northampton High May 10, 2025
Episode: S64 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. Turners Falls High May 3, 2025
Episode: S64 E18 | 26:46