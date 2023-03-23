© 2023 New England Public Media

Connecting Point

February 2, 2023

Season 13 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

Travel to Franklin County for an exploration of the small, culturally rich enclave of Turners Falls. NEPM’s Monte Belmonte gives us a tour of his favorite spots in "Great Falls." Then, meet Jess Marsh Wissemann of Hired Hands Signs. Visit the Shady Glen diner for a cup of coffee with a side of local flavor. RiverCulture Director Suzanne LoManto shares more about the culture in Turners Falls.

Aired: 02/01/23
