February 2, 2023

Travel to Franklin County for an exploration of the small, culturally rich enclave of Turners Falls. NEPM’s Monte Belmonte gives us a tour of his favorite spots in "Great Falls." Then, meet Jess Marsh Wissemann of Hired Hands Signs. Visit the Shady Glen diner for a cup of coffee with a side of local flavor. RiverCulture Director Suzanne LoManto shares more about the culture in Turners Falls.