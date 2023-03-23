March 16, 2023

Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, learn about the Sons of Erin and get a sneak peek of the Westfield parade float. Meet three of the artists behind “Something Extraordinary,” currently on display at Westfield State University. Sharpen your sketching skills at the women-led Go Figure Drawing Studio in Holyoke. Author Harlene Simmons chats about her children’s book, Frankie the Caterpillar.