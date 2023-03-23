March 9, 2023

Celebrate the music, food, & traditions of the Emerald Isle at the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England. Learn about the Women Ordnance Workers (WOWs) who manned the machines at the Springfield Armory during WWI & WWII. Spend the day at a youth zoo camp – and meet some of the animals – at the Zoo at Forest Park. “Somebody Photographed This” reveals life in western Mass over a century ago.