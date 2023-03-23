© 2023 New England Public Media

Connecting Point

January 12, 2023

Season 13 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

Witness the magic of North Adams’ Arnold Family Christmas display one last time. Guest conductor Kevin Scott and poet Magdalena Gómez preview the Springfield Symphony Orchestra's Audacity of Hope concert. The large rug created by the Social Fabric Project will benefit the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith share why they decided to join the team at New England Public Media.

Aired: 01/11/23
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
March 23, 2023
USS Constitution, Queer Identities in Art, Four Phantoms Brewery, Something Extraordinary
Episode: S13 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
March 16, 2023
Sons of Erin, "Something Extraordinary," Four Phantoms Brewery, Author Harlene Simmons
Episode: S13 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
March 9, 2023
Irish Cultural Center, Springfield Armory, Forest Park Zoo, Somebody Photographed This
Episode: S13 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
March 2, 2023
Dave Hayes the Weather Nut, Promenades on Paper, Hot Oven Cookies, Black Legacy Project
Episode: S13 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
February 23, 2023
Gateway City Arts, Cultural Significance of Hair, Artist Gregory Drew, Fireside Poetry
Episode: S13 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
February 16, 2023
Comfort Bagel, Black Citizenship, Candlepin Bowling, Academic Leadership Association
Episode: S13 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
February 9, 2023
Wanda Houston, New/Now, Artists Ellen Pollock & Maxwell Parker, Western Mass CORE
Episode: S13 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
February 2, 2023
On the Road from Turners Falls, MA
Episode: S13 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Connecting Point
January 26, 2023
Jewelry Maker Heather Beck, Author Michael Tougias, The Happy Weaver Studio, Take the Mic
Episode: S13 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:43
Connecting Point
January 19, 2023
Photographer Dale Monette, Finding the Words, Artist Carol Rutherford, Dakin Fundraiser
Episode: S13 E3 | 26:43