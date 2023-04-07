Confection

Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
A murder in a college garden leads Endeavour to investigate a celebrated Oxford orchestra.
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.