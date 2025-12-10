American Dreams

Extra
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Latest Episodes
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph & historian Lonnie Bunch.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of actors Debra Messing & Melanie Lynskey.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets musician Rubén Blades & journalist Natalie Morales.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of notable chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the ancestry of actor Sharon Stone & model Chrissy Teigen.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals inspiring ancestors of novelist Amy Tan & poet Rita Dove.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.