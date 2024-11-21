Breakdown in Maine

Extra
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Welcome home! An all-new season is coming your way on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Get ready for an all-new season by streaming full episodes from Seasons 1-4!
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
FRONTLINE Season 2024
-
FRONTLINE Season 2023
-
FRONTLINE Season 2022
-
FRONTLINE Season 2021
-
FRONTLINE Season 2020
-
FRONTLINE Season 2019
-
FRONTLINE Season 2018
-
FRONTLINE Season 2017
-
FRONTLINE Season 2016
-
FRONTLINE Season 2015
-
FRONTLINE Season 2014
-
FRONTLINE Season 2013
-
FRONTLINE Season 2012
-
FRONTLINE Season 2011
-
FRONTLINE Season 2010
-
FRONTLINE Season 2009
-
FRONTLINE Season 2008
-
FRONTLINE Season 2007
-
FRONTLINE Season 2006
-
FRONTLINE Season 2005
-
FRONTLINE Season 2004
-
FRONTLINE Season 2003
-
FRONTLINE Season 2002
-
FRONTLINE Season 2001
-
FRONTLINE Season 2000
-
FRONTLINE Season 1999
-
FRONTLINE Season 1998
-
FRONTLINE Season 1996
-
FRONTLINE Season 1995
-
FRONTLINE Season 1994
-
FRONTLINE Season 1985
-
FRONTLINE Season 1983
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
The inside story of the protests dividing college campuses over Israel and the war in Gaza.