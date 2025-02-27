© 2025 New England Public Media

FRONTLINE

The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram

Season 2025 Episode 3

FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network known as Terrorgram spread extremism and violence. The documentary traces the rise of a global community of white supremacists and the anonymous, loosely moderated platforms used to spread hate and promote terror attacks.

Aired: 03/24/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Battle for Tibet
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
FRONTLINE
Maui's Deadly Firestorm
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 53:54
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Breakdown in Maine
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:26:15
FRONTLINE
American Voices 2024
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 1:26:15
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Biden's Decision
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 1:53:51