Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran

It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Appraisal: 1943 Jerry Siegel & Joe Shuster-signed Superman Sketch
What Columbia's settlement with the Trump administration means for higher education
Why the DOJ met with Ghislaine Maxwell amid backlash over Trump's Epstein ties
'We kept our promises': Rep. Haridopolos touts GOP victories in Trump's first 6 months
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.