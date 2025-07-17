© 2025 New England Public Media

FRONTLINE

Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran

Season 2025 Episode 10

FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the role of the United States. From filmmakers James Jacoby and Anya Bourg, the documentary traces Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long campaign to defeat Iran, the conflict with the Palestinians, and Netanyahu's difficult relations with the U.S. over peace and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Aired: 07/28/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
