FRONTLINE

Born Poor

Season 2025 Episode 11

An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America. Filmed over 14 years with kids from three families, from adolescents to adults with kids of their own, navigating an economy with more obstacles than opportunities.

Aired: 10/06/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Power & the Rule of Law
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Syria After Assad
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Syria's Detainee Files
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Antidote
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 1:24:23
Watch 28:40
FRONTLINE
Alaska's Vanishing Native Villages
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Battle for Tibet
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23