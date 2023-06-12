© 2023 New England Public Media

The Great American Recipe

Episode 8

Season 2 Episode 8

Gather one last time with the three remaining home cooks as they get ready for the grand finale feast. In the final round, their challenge is to prepare an entire meal that represents their Great American Recipe. Who will be named the winner?

Aired: 08/06/23
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Plow & Hearth.
