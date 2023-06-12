Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Great American Recipe Season 2
-
The Great American Recipe Season 1
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare dishes for holidays and special occasions.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
A new group of cooks from across the country vie to win “The Great American Recipe".
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.