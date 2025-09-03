The Magic of Grace Bumbry

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Fleeing racial discrimination in the US, Bumbry took the opera stages of Europe by storm.
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
Latest Episodes
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
In her second role of this season of Great Performances at the Met, Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore.
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Enjoy Tony winner David Henry Hwang’s Broadway comedy starring Daniel Dae Kim.
Experience this Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical from London's Donmar Warehouse.