Nutcracker from English National Ballet

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker."
Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker."
Drosselmeyer (Junor Souza) unveils the toys.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
In her second role of this season of Great Performances at the Met, Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore.
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.