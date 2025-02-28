The Magic of Nureyev

Extra
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood.
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.