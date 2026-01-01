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Independent Lens

True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer

Season 27 Episode 14 | 30s

In 1968, Montreal pulsed with global revolution. True North traces the Congress of Black Writers conference and the explosive student protest known as the Sir George Williams Affair. Through rare archives and firsthand testimony, this film previews a powerful story of resistance, repression, and Black liberation.

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