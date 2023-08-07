August 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extra
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs a section of “Of A Spring Morning”
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
