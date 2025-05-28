© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 148 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the U.S. pauses student visa interviews and promises additional social media vetting, causing more disruptions for colleges and universities. The CDC's abrupt changes to COVID vaccine recommendations spark concerns among some health professionals. Plus, the site of America's worst nuclear accident gets another chance to become a power hub.

Aired: 05/27/25 | Expires: 06/27/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” from The Met's "Aida"
Angel Blue performs “O patria mia” in the Met Opera's "Aida."
Clip: S52 E20 | 1:29
Watch 12:07
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Halal Grocery in Brooklyn | Ep 2
The family behind a Middle Eastern Brooklyn grocery makes a hearty mansaf meal.
Special: 12:07
Watch 15:28
Nature
Significant Otters | WILD HOPE
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Special: 15:28
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Kiss Me, Kate" Preview
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 2:47
Great Performances
Stephanie J. Block "So In Love"
Lilli realizes she is still in love with Fred in "Kiss Me, Kate."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:47
Watch 12:39
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Seafood City in Chicago | Ep 1
Filipino food galore at Seafood City in Chicago is followed by the making of a crab torta feast.
Special: 12:39
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
The potential impact of Medicaid cuts in Trump's budget bill
Exploring the potential impact of Medicaid cuts in Trump's big budget bill
Clip: S2025 E148 | 6:08
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E147 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E146 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E145 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E144 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E142 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E141 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E140 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E139 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E138 | 26:45