December 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker."
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
December 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode