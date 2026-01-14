January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extra
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
