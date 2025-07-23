July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extra
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Iran says it will continue uranium enrichment despite U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities
What's in Trump's new AI policy and why it matters
News Wrap: Aid groups warn of 'chaos, starvation and death' in Gaza
Gabbard pushes report on Obama and Russia probe as Trump faces pressure over Epstein
How the National Parks Service is struggling with drastic funding and staffing cuts
What the new trade deal with Japan means for U.S. businesses and consumers
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode