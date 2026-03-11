© 2026 New England Public Media

PBS News Hour

March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 54 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, Iran targets ships in the Strait of Hormuz, further roiling the global economy. We explore whether tapping into oil reserves can ease some of the pressure. Soldiers from Ukraine share what they have learned while defending against waves of Iranian-made drones launched by Russia. Plus, the Trump administration's immigration crackdown spreads fear among legal immigrants.

Aired: 03/10/26 | Expires: 04/10/26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E53 | 57:46
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
March 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E52 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E51 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E50 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E49 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E48 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E46 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E44 | 57:46