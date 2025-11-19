© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS News Hour

November 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 323 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney leading the case against former FBI Director James Comey face heightened scrutiny for their handling of the indictment. President Trump fosters public and private investment between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, including a rare earths deal to counter China. Plus, state bans on abortion pills give rise to underground networks.

Aired: 11/18/25 | Expires: 12/19/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E322 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E321 | 57:46
Watch 26:31
PBS News Hour
November 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E320 | 26:31
Watch 26:46
PBS News Hour
November 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E319 | 26:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E318 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E317 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E316 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E315 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E314 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E313 | 26:45