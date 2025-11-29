November 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Conan O’Brien had a dream come true when Dick Van Dyke appeared on his show.
Hear the origin story of one of televisions most iconic opening credits.
Ted Danson watched "The Dick Van Dyke Show" on his first television set.
