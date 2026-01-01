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NOVA

The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible

Season 53 | 5m 46s

For centuries, scientists thought rogue waves were either impossible or so rare they might happen once every 10,000 years. But then they kept happening, forcing researchers to rethink how waves form.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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