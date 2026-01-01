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NOVA

The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)

Season 53 | 6m 12s

From Jurassic Park to TikTok trends, the “butterfly effect” has captivated the public imagination for a long time. But the idea that tiny actions can have big impacts on our lives and the world is actually rooted in physics — and chaos.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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