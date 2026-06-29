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NOVA

Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte

1hr 24m 42s

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem Oluseyi for a dinosaur-packed conversation: the 100-million-year rise of the tyrannosaur dynasty, how one small lineage survived to become every bird alive today, and his experience as paleontology consultant on the Jurassic World films. Brusatte will be featured in NOVA's five-part documentary series Evolution, coming fall 2026.

Aired: 07/01/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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