POV Shorts: Passage

A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.