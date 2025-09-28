© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

Porcelain War

Season 38 Episode 12 | 1hr 22m 41s

Amidst the brutal Russian invasion, three Ukrainian artists find creative inspiration and resilience as they defend their culture and their country. Choosing to stay behind they are armed with their art, their cameras, and, for the first time in their lives, their guns. As the war intensifies, they document themselves to capture an idyllic past, uncertain present, and hopeful future.

Aired: 09/28/25 | Expires: 12/28/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extra
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 0:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:17
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:32
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Watch 0:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:28
Watch 4:13
Nature
NATURE - Season 44
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S44 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Preview: S44 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Ratified
Follow the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment with a pivotal legal battle in Virginia.
Preview: S27 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:48
POV
The Bitter Pill
A small-town attorney takes on pharmaceutical giants as opioids devastate his community.
Episode: S38 E11 | 1:22:48
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Black Snow
An environmental thriller that shines new light on the human cost of coal.
Episode: S38 E10 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:14:47
POV
The Age of Water
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
Episode: S38 E9 | 1:14:47
Watch 1:23:03
POV
DRIVER
After losing it all, Desiree Wood takes a second lease on life as a long-haul trucker.
Episode: S38 E8 | 1:23:03
Watch 52:53
POV
A New Kind of Wilderness
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
Episode: S38 E7 | 52:53
Watch 1:22:31
POV
Emergent City
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
Episode: S38 E6 | 1:22:31
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Follow the journey of Maya Lin behind the controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:44
POV
The Ride Ahead
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Made in Ethiopia
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:19:49
POV
Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:19:49