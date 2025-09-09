The Bitter Pill

Extra
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Latest Episodes
An environmental thriller that shines new light on the human cost of coal.
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
Follow the journey of Maya Lin behind the controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.