POV

Black Snow

Season 38 Episode 10 | 1hr 22m 58s

In a remote Siberian coal mining city, residents discover deadly gases seeping from an abandoned mine into their homes. Local journalist Natalia Zubkova begins investigating, but her viral reporting triggers an aggressive government cover-up. Facing mounting pressure from authorities, she risks everything to expose an environmental catastrophe that threatens her entire community.

Aired: 09/14/25 | Expires: 12/14/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:22:48
POV
The Bitter Pill
A small-town attorney takes on pharmaceutical giants as opioids devastate his community.
Episode: S38 E11 | 1:22:48
Watch 1:14:47
POV
The Age of Water
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
Episode: S38 E9 | 1:14:47
Watch 1:23:03
POV
DRIVER
After losing it all, Desiree Wood takes a second lease on life as a long-haul trucker.
Episode: S38 E8 | 1:23:03
Watch 52:53
POV
A New Kind of Wilderness
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
Episode: S38 E7 | 52:53
Watch 1:22:31
POV
Emergent City
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
Episode: S38 E6 | 1:22:31
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Follow the journey of Maya Lin behind the controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:44
POV
The Ride Ahead
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Made in Ethiopia
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:19:49
POV
Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:19:49
Watch 52:57
POV
Break the Game
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.
Episode: S37 E13 | 52:57